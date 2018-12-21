NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Wilmington Thursday evening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirms a tornado touched down in the Pine Valley area Thursday evening.

NWS says the EF-0 tornado happened around 5:10 p.m. and had maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.

The tornado formed just west of Sutton Drive along Waltmoor Road in the Oxford Place area of Wilmington. The tornado moved northwest between Waltmoor Road and Archer Drive. The tornado lifted just prior to reaching Pinecliff Drive.

It primarily caused damaged to numerous trees and knocked down several fences.

However, the tornado uprooted tree onto at least three homes along Waltmoor Road and onto a minivan on Archer Drive.

In addition, the tornado flipped over a large wooden shed and knocked a small boat onto its side.

The tornado path length was .33 miles and its width was 40 yards.