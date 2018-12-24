Pedestrian hit, killed in early-morning crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holiday week got off to a deadly start on the roads in New Hanover County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was hit and killed early this morning on Carolina Beach Road.

According to a news release, Gary Stanton Mincolla, 38, of Wilmington, was standing in the middle of Carolina Beach Road near Cathay Road south of Wilmington around 4:30 a.m. when he was hit by a pick-up heading north. Troopers say Mincolla died at the scene.

Highway Patrol says so far they have not filed charges against the 24-year-old driver of the pick-up.