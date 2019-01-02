Trooper shoots driver fleeing traffic stop in Brunswick Co.

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Authorities say a North Carolina trooper shot a driver who fled the scene of a traffic stop.

According to a news release from the State Highway Patrol, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on NC 130(Holden Beach Road) near Shallotte just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. During the course of the stop, the trooper discharged his firearm as the driver accelerated towards him, driving away from the scene.

Investigators located the suspect a short time later at the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. The involved member and suspect names are not being released at this time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of the Highway Patrol.

The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer involved shooting.