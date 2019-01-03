Bladen inmates to be recognized for calling 911 when roadside cleanup supervisor collapsed

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three Bladen County inmates are being thanked for helping an officer who had a medical emergency while they were out picking up trash in Elizabethtown.

It happened Wednesday on Peanut Road around 2:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says officer James Smith is one of two part-time employees who supervises vetted inmates on the roadside cleanup crew.

Smith began to feel bad and passed out.

The inmates, Roy William Smith, Rosendo Morales-Sanchez, and Franklin Edens Jr., took the officer’s cell phone and called 911. They also stood by until law enforcement and EMS arrived.

Smith was transported to Cape Fear Valley in Fayetteville and then moved to Duke. He suffered a stroke and is in ICU.

During a promotion ceremony this afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office will be presenting the three inmates with life saving awards and thanking them for what they did.

Inmates who are part of the roadside cleanup program get time off their sentence for their work.