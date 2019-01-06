Community holds candlelight vigil for man killed in trooper-involved shooting

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A candlelight vigil Sunday evening honored the life of Brandon Webster. Webster was shot and killed during a traffic stop last Tuesday.

“Some of us may make bad decisions, but it shouldn’t cost our life,” said James Brooks, Webster’s cousin.

Brooks was joined by dozens Sunday night to honor the life of Webster.

“My cousin was a nice man. A well-mannered man. He’s a family guy. As you know, he had kids,” said Brooks.

Webster was shot and killed by State Trooper S.A. Collins Tuesday night.

Collins reportedly tried to stop Webster. Officials say Webster accelerated his truck, and Collins fired his gun.

Family and friends gathered to remember a young life that was lost.

“Everyone is devastated. He was such a great person. A lovable guy. The community is hurting right now,” said Tasheka King, Webster’s family friend.

King gathered everyone for candlelight vigil at Shallotte Township Park to pray for peace.

Brooks wants the community and law enforcement to communicate to form a common ground.

“Help us stop this violence. Stop these interactions. Anything that will helps us. Because look at these faces. The camera is on me right now, but if you could see all the different faces and the expressions and what they’re going through. The hurt, the pain of what they’re losing or what they’ve lost,” said Brooks.

Brooks says they want to put an end to the violence before more lives are lost.

Funeral services for Webster will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.