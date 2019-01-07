Report: NC airports contribute $52 billion and 307,000 jobs to economy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute $52 billion to the state’s economy, nearly two billion of that comes from Wilmington International Airport, according to a new report released by the NC Department of Transportation.
The report, North Carolina: The State of Aviation, highlights the economic impacts of the state’s public airports and the related aviation and aerospace assets that support North Carolina’s aviation economy.
NCDOT said it created the report to help guide future investment in aviation infrastructure and to act as a tool for recruiting future aviation and aerospace industry.
According to the report, ILM provides 12,960 jobs, $66.8 million in state and local taxes, and has an overall economic output of nearly $1.8 billion.
The report also looked at the impacts of general aviation airports.
- Cape Fear Regional Jetport: 1,955 jobs, $10.3 in state and local taxes, economic output of nearly $278 million
- Columbus County Municipal: 495 jobs, $20 million in state and local taxes, economic output of nearly $165 million
- Curtis L. Brown, Jr. field: 40 jobs, $211,000 in state and local taxes, economic output of $13.5 million
- Odell Williamson Municipal: 55 jobs, $301,000 in state and local taxes, economic output of nearly $5,9 million