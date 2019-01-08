Surf City restaurant fined for violating minimum wage, child labor laws

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Max’s Pizza Inc. in Surf City was fined for violating minimum wage and child labor laws.

Due to the violation, the pizza and sub restaurant has paid a civil penalty of $14,287 for violating the minimum wage and child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators say Max’s Pizza Inc., located on Roland Ave, violated child labor requirements when the company exposed four minors, ages 16 and 17, to hazardous occupations by requiring them to clean a meat slicer with blades, and a large dough mixer.

The FLSA prohibits youth under the age of 18 from operating, setting up, adjusting, repairing, oiling, or cleaning these machines.

The Department also found Max’s Pizza Inc. failed to meet minimum wage requirements when tipped employees’ pay totaled less than $7.25 per hour.

When a tipped employee’s direct wages, plus their tips, total less than the federal minimum wage, the employer must make up the difference. The company also made illegal payroll deductions for tipped employees’ uniforms and failed to maintain required payroll records, according to WHD.

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock, in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Employers should take the time to familiarize themselves with child labor requirements in an effort to prevent employees under the age of 18 from participating in prohibited work. We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”