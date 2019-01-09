Bridge work to close Cape Fear Memorial multiple weekends through March

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will resume its weekend closures of all lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington for rehab work later this week.

Each closure will begin on a Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen the following Monday at 5 a.m. They will begin Friday, with the bridge reopening to traffic on Monday. The weekend closures, which started last fall, will continue every two weeks: Jan. 25-28, Feb. 8-11, Feb. 22-25, March 8-11, and March 22-25.

During the closure, a contractor will be working on the bridge and its approaches to extend the life of the structure and reduce the need for future maintenance.

According to NCDOT, a signed detour route will be in place, so drivers need to slow down and be cautious when approaching the bridge and anticipate needing extra time while using the detour route.