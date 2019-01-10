Navy Week to sail into Port City this spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City has been selected as one of the hosts for 2019 Navy Week, according to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Navy Week, which will bring sailors from across the country to Wilmington, is the Navy’s outreach program and allows the Navy to build and strengthen ties to the community, the release said.

Navy Week will be in town from April 1-7.

The week will feature senior navy leadership from the military branch, sailors from the USS Constitution, naval divers and explosive ordnance disposal teams and other programs, the release states.

“Navy Weeks are designed to help Americans understand why having a strong Navy is critical to the American way of life,” said Cmdr. Linda Rojas, director of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “Because the Navy is concentrated primarily in select locations on both coasts, we’re challenged to communicate our mission away from fleet concentration areas. That’s where the Navy Week program comes in.”

Navy Weeks reportedly focus a variety of outreach assets, equipment and personnel on a single city for a week-long series of engagements with key influencers and organizations representing all sectors of the market.

