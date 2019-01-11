Man charged in state trooper’s murder will face death penalty

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man suspected of shooting and killing State Trooper Kevin Conner will face the death penalty.

Chauncy Askew was charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Conner on October 17.

Columbus County District Attorney John David requested to try this case as a capital case. A judge ruled in favor of the District Attorney’s office.

Askew’s attorney argued for a continuance Friday because he questions Askew’s competency. The judge denied that request.

Askew will be assigned a second attorney for the trial.