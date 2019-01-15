Hank Williams, Jr. to perform at NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2019 North Carolina Azalea Festival announces the first performing artist for the Main Stage Concert Series as Hank Williams, Jr. with opening act Frank Foster.

They will be performing on Friday, April 5 at 7:00 pm.

According to a news release, “It’s About Time” is Hank’s 37th album in his five-decade career. He continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. The early bird rate is $45.

Starting February 1, tickets will increase to $55.

Tickets will be $65 the day of show.

This year the North Carolina Azalea Festival is offering a 3-show Main Stage Concert package combo pass. The Flower Pack combo pass includes one ticket to each Main Stage Concert. Thursday and Saturday night’s shows have not been announced yet.

The combo pack will cost $100 through January. Starting February 1, the pass increases to $120. There are a limited number of Flower Pack combo passes available for sale.