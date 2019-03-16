Investigation after Pender County man accuses police officers of assault

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– According to a press release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an investigation after a Pender County man accused officers of assaulting him.

59 year old Wayne Corbett of Atkinson was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop. Corbett was stopped for a vehicle registration violation and during that traffic stop he attempted to run from the officers on foot. When the officers attempted to apprehend Corbett he physically resisted and assaulted two officers.

Corbett was taken into custody and transported to Pender Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, before being book on multiple charges. Corbett is now being held on an $85,000 secured bond at the Pender County Jail.

During the booking process Corbett indicated that the injuries he sustained was from the officers assaulting him. Sheriff Alan Cutler and District Attorney Ben David have jointly requested an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.