Silver Alert issued for missing Holden Beach Women

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– According to a press release a statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Jody Brown Brock who went missing from her home on Greensboro Street in Holden Beach, NC early Friday.

Brock was last seen by her husband around 5:45 in the morning on Friday, according to the press release.

The press release describes Brock as 71 years old, 5’2″, 155 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The Holden Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information on Jody Brown Brock that may help lead them to reuniting Brock with her family is asking that you call the Holden Beach Police Department at 910-842-6707.