$750,000 bond for man accused of poaching Venus flytraps

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man is being held under a $750,000 for allegedly poaching Venus flytraps.

Archie Lee Williams, Jr., 41, was arrested early Saturday evening. He remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center.

NC Wildlife Master Ofc. John White said they had received tips for about a month, but it’s tough to catch someone when they bounce around from place to place.

White said when they received word this was happening on Saturday, he and another wildlife officer went to the Brunswick County Game Land near Bolivia.

White said by the time they arrived, Williams had made it to his vehicle and was getting ready to leave when they stopped him.

White said Williams had to 216 plants on him.

Williams faces more than 70 counts of the crime.

As of December 1, 2014, the offense for taking the plant was upgraded to a felony.