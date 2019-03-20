Woman found shot in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a scene at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Monkey Junction Wednesday night.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot.

Brewer said the shooting was not fatal and that the woman was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the hotel on Wednesday night, which is located at 5600 Carolina Beach Rd.

Authorities are still trying to find out where the shot came from.

WWAY contacted the Best Western Plus Hotel for more details. They said they could not release any information at this time.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.