WWAY’s Randy Aldridge talks preventative tests after cancer diagnoses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — March marks a month of awareness for colorectal types of cancer.

We’re spotlighting the preventative tests for the disease and an update from our favorite patient WWAY’s Randy Aldridge.

Doctors recommend a colonoscopy for anyone around 50, but also for African Americans aged 45.

Screenings are started to be recommended earlier even as early as age 40 now.

Our Randy Aldridge is in the middle of chemo treatment with his stage 3 cancer.

He graciously took some time to share some advice for those apprehensive about being tested as well as what his road ahead looks like.

“I didn’t do any of the things that I told people to do for years,” Aldridge said. “I just completely ignored all of the warning signs and didn’t do it. If I had done it sooner things might have been easier for me now. In terms of how they find out this is working Andrew, they won’t know anything until maybe a month and a half or so from now.”

