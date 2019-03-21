Sheriff’s office wants justice in Pender child’s death

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been more than a year since a crime shocked a Pender County community and it still remains unsolved.

On November 13, 2017, 5-year-old Paitin Fields was found unresponsive in her home. She died two days later.

The sheriff’s office released an update Thursday, calling it a very active investigation.

“From the beginning of this investigation we stated that we wanted to be able to determine the truth surrounding Paitin’s death, while protecting the integrity of our investigation in a manner that will allow the correct individual(s) to face charges and ultimately be convicted for the crimes they have committed,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “This has not changed.”

“We understand there are opinions circulating within and outside our community why no one has been charged in this case,” they added. “We continue to do everything possible to get justice for Paitin by keeping her case a priority so that her attacker may be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Deputies continue to work in conjunction with the Office of District Attorney Ben David.

The following is a statement provided by his office concerning this investigation:

“This case is very important to the District Attorney’s Office. Consistent with our police-prosecutor team approach, I have been apprised of the investigation since its early stages. The case remains under active investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, and they continue to follow all leads in the case. We have conducted a critical case review of this case with senior prosecutors in our office and other law enforcement agencies. We will continue to review all evidence as it comes to light. We encourage anyone with information regarding the death of Paitin Fields to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.”

If anyone with information to Paitin Fields case is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.