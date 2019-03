CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Crews have removed equipment used during a recent dredging project and Freeman Park in Carolina is back open.

Town of Carolina Beach says foot and car traffic is allowed in Zones 1-8. However, due to extreme high tides, areas north of Zone 9 are still closed, and overnight camping is not allowed in any areas of the park until further notice.

- Advertisement -

Town staff will notify the public once conditions allow for safe travel and overnight camping.

If you have any questions, please contact Town Hall at (910) 458-2999.