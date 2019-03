CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A woman and a young child were struck by a vehicle in Carolina Beach on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. at the corner of Lake Park Avenue and Cape Fear Boulevard.

Witnesses saw the woman and what appeared to be a baby lying in the street.

An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Carolina Beach Police are investigating.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.