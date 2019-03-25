Jury hears closing arguments in convicted killer’s trial

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — “Silent witnesses that scream the truth” are the words District Attorney Ben David used to describe the evidence they say they have against James Bradley in the murder trial.

Closing arguments for the twice-convicted Pender County man trial began Monday morning.

Bradley is accused of killing Elisha Tucker, whose body was found in Hampstead in 2014. While investigators were searching for the body of another woman, Bradley was convicted of killing Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

The defense says David can’t say Van Newkirk is dead.

Based on terms of the trial, David can discuss Bradley’s involvement in Van Newkirk’s disappearance.

David says Bradley and Tucker were seen together on multiple occasions, even introducing her as his girlfriend.

