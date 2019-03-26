Documents reveal more details about Wilmington oral surgeon’s alleged sex crimes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners prepares to hold a formal hearing into the license suspension of a Wilmington oral surgeon accused of multiple sex crimes, documents released on Tuesday provide more details about those allegations.

The NC State Board of Dental Examiners suspended Dr. Michael Lee Hasson‘s license in February, shortly after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery and forcible sexual offense. The crimes allegedly happened while his patients were under anesthesia.

After the arrest, more alleged victims came forward and police charged Hasson with 13 additional sex crimes that allegedly took place while treating patients. The abuse allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018.

Now, new documents reveal that Wilmington Police first became aware of these allegations in October of 2017, when an alleged victim and her family reported a possible rape. The victim went to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to have a SANE kit administered.

According to the report, she went to Dr. Hasson to have her wisdom teeth removed. At some point after being sedated, she felt a hand on her stomach and he asked if she was okay. After that, he slid his hand in her pants and she lost consciousness.

After she woke from the surgery, she told her mother what had occurred. Her mother filmed her reaction. Her shirt was also tucked in before the surgery and was untucked on one side after surgery.

In June of 2018, the mother of another victim contacted Wilmington Police to report the surgeon groped her 21-year-old daughter while she was under anesthesia. This alleged victim also went to have her wisdom teeth removed.

She reported that Hasson administered an IV and when he lowered her arm, she felt his groin pressed against her right hand, so she moved her arm.

The woman reported she regained momentary consciousness. Her eyes were still closed, but she felt a very cold hand on her stomach and then slide into her pants. She then said she lost consciousness again.

After surgery, she could not speak, but when she got into the car with her grandmother, she wrote the following on the back of her prescription schedule and presented to her grandmother, “I’m trying to tell you about the surgeon I don’t know if he was suppose {sic} to touch me in certain areas made me uncomfortable.”

In July of 2018, another woman contacted WPD regarding a sexual assault. She reported that she had her wisdom teeth removed that day, and she believed she was sexually assaulted while she was unconscious.

She stated she was concerned at the appointment because Hasson was “socially awkward,” so she planned to record everything on her cell phone.

During the cell phone recording, Hasson is seen on camera removing her phone from her pocket, which was under a shirt and a blanket.

The woman and her husband went to the emergency room at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A rape kit was performed at the hospital. Just before 8:30 that night, the surgeon then called the woman to see if she had eaten or drank anything after surgery. The woman said she believed this was strange, because the office closed at 4:00 p.m.

Then, in January of 2018, WPD arrested Hasson after another alleged victim came forward.

The NC State Board of Dental Examiners will hold a hearing in April regarding the Summary Suspension of Hasson’s license.

The hearing is to determine whether the Summary Suspension ordered in February shall remain in effect until a formal contested case hearing may be heard in this matter.

According to documents, the board may summarily suspend an occupational license if the agency determines that “the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.”

Hasson remains in the New Hanover County Jail. His charges include three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Offense, Statutory Rape, and seven counts of Sexual Battery.

His bond is set at $1 million.