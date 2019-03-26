FIRST ON WWAY: School board halts redistricting talks

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County School Board is hitting the brakes on redistricting some elementary schools.

The move comes after a second informational meeting with parents in as many days during which no one spoke in favor of the plan to move children Mallory Creek Plantation from Belville Elementary to Town Creek.

School board members on the end siding with parents, unanimously voting to further study student reassignment with staff and parents.

They said the district needs more time and information before redrawing lines.

“The board would like to thank the parents and community members for sharing their concerns and we understand the need for further study of the impact at the elementary, middle, and high schools,” Board Chairman Catherine Cooke said. “We know that this is an inevitable change and want everyone to feel they have ample time and information on the ultimate decision that affects our community as a whole.”

The school district said there are no plans for student reassignment for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Board members will continue to work on developing district lines for Town Creek Middle School’s opening in August of 2020.

