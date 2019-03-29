Britt’s Donuts opens for 80th year

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In case you missed it Friday Britt’s Donuts is officially reopen for business for the first time this season.

Britt’s Donuts opened up at around 3 P.M. and remained open until 10 P.M Friday Night.

So many people came out to Britt’s that the line stretched from the entrance of Britt’s all the way down to the stage by the boardwalk.

WWAY’s meteorologist Helen Holt was live with Britt’s Donuts owner Bobby Nivens who said he was happy to finally reopen after hurricane Florence for Britt’s 80th year in Carolina Beach.

“We had some damage but most of it has been taken care of. There are a few things that I didn’t get done that I will get done this fall hopefully. So we got lucky and hopefully we wont have another one this year,” Nivens said.

Don’t worry if you did not get down to Britt’s Friday because they will be open Saturday from 8:30 A.M. to 10 P.M. and on Sunday from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. Britt’s will maintain the same weekend schedule until Easter weekend.