Man charged in Shallotte vending machine break-ins

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for breaking into vending machines in Shallotte numerous times since 2017 is now behind bars.

Robert Gragg, 56, is charged with several counts of breaking into a coin/currency machine, larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

- Advertisement -

According to Shallotte Police, Gragg was caught on video breaking into drink machines outside Kimball’s Furniture seven separate times since July of 2017.

Police say they finally caught him in the act on Wednesday night.

Police say he ran and they chased him, but couldn’t find him. Police called the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, who brought in a K9 unit. Gragg was found hiding under a dump truck about 100 yards away.

Gragg is being held under a $175,000 bond.

Gragg has a history of breaking into vending machines. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, his convictions date all the way back to 2005 for that type of crime. He has prior larceny and breaking and entering convictions that began in 2000.