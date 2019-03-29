Man riding dirt bike killed after crashing into van

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is dead after police say the dirt bike he was riding hit the side of a van Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:00 pm in the 3000 block of Princess Place Drive.

Witnesses say Raykwon Reid, 23, was traveling north on North 30th Street when he tried to avoid a van that was turning left on Princess Place Drive.

Police say Reid sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.