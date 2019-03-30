Wildfires spreading across Southeastern North Carolina

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– According to Brunswick County Dispatch there are reports of wildfires that are currently spreading across Southeastern North Carolina.

According to Leland Fire Rescue Chief John Grimes, North Carolina Forestry is on scene along with multiple units from Brunswick County. Chief Grimes told us there are plow units on scene, along with spotter planes in the air and helicopters performing airdrops on the fire.

Chief Grimes also said that New Hanover County units are currently on standby to fill in the event of any other emergencies in Brunswick County.

WWAY has a crew on scene off of Industrial Boulevard where one of the fires is burning.

This is a developing story and we will update when we get more information.