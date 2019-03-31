DOT closes stretch of eastbound I-140 after noticing damage on bridge

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation has closed a stretch of I-140 in Brunswick County for immediate maintenance after noticing damage on a bridge.

Late Saturday night the DOT said it had closed a bridge on eastbound I-140 at the Cedar Hill Road exit to do the work, which means a detour for drivers. The DOT says the best alternative route requires drivers to take Exit 5 for US 74/76 East to US 421 North and then back to I-140 East.

- Advertisement -

“With safety as our top priority, we are closing the bridge in the eastbound direction,” Division 3 Engineer Karen Collette said in a news release. “Bridge engineers are en route for a full inspection to identify the cause and then develop a solution to reopen the bridge as quickly and safely as possible.”

The DOT says transportation officials noticed damage to the bridge Saturday evening and took immediate action for the safety of motorists. Westbound lanes will remain open for the duration of the maintenance.

There’s no official word yet how long the closure last or when repair work will start, though a NCDOT website lists the closure as last through Saturday evening.

This stretch of I-140 opened to drivers in December 2017.