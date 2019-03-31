WPD asking for help identifying suspect in convenience store robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in the robbery of Phoenix Mart at 2238 S. 17th St. early this morning.

Police say the man never showed a weapon, but they say he implied he had one. They say he took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store around 2:20 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, is a described as a black male, around 40 years old, bald, with a goatee, 5’10-5’11” and weighing 170-190 pounds. Police say he left the store in a gold SUV.

If you can identify this man, call WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.