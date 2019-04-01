Hospice patient gets life wish of showcasing her art at gallery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Many of us have a bucket list, but some of us don’t have as much time to get it all accomplished as others. That’s why staff members at Lower Cape Fear Hospice wanted to help one of their patient’s wishes come true.

Brunswick County resident Marcia Zachary has been painting for years, but she’s never had an art show or sold any of her paintings. That’s going to change Thursday thanks to some help from staff at LCFH.

Donor Advisory Anne Hewett says she reached out to a friend who owns Sunset River Marketplace Gallery in Calabash and she was happy to have Zachary as a featured artist.

On Thursday, Zachary will get her hair and makeup done and be driven down to Calabash for the grand opening of her art show, where people will be able to buy her artwork and Zachary will get all of the profits.

“She cried,” Hewett said. “Mickey said that she couldn’t believe that we wanted to do this for her, and was she sure that they would like her paintings well enough to sell them. And Mickey said, ‘you know, I don’t know, but we’re going to move forward and see what we can do.'”

Everyone is invited to attend a reception from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday at Sunset River Marketplace Gallery, located at 10283 Beach Dr SW in Calabash.