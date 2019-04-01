Man accused of pointing gun at deputy during chase

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police have charged a man after he allegedly attempted to run from officers and pointed a gun at a deputy.

James Edward Clarida faces multiple charges including assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a news release, officers were performing a traffic stop for a headlight violation around 11 pm. Sunday.

WPD says as officers were detaining the driver, Clarida, who was the passenger, ran from the car.

Deputies say Clarida pulled a handgun and pointed it at a deputy during the chase, according to police.

Officers located him near 8th and Wooster and he was taken into custody.