New Hanover County man accused of shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is charged with cruelty to animals after a dog was found shot to death.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alex Christian Hollinger, 24, on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said an Animal Service Unit investigator went to a home located on Horn Road at the request of the owner of a dog who had passed away.

The owner learned from the veterinarian that the dog had died due to metal projectiles in the dog’s body.

The ASU investigator began her investigation which led to Hollinger, the next door neighbor. Hollinger was interviewed and charged with four counts of felony cruelty to animals.

Hollinger received a $25,000 unsecured bond. He will appear in court Monday afternoon.