2019 Azalea Festival Home Tour: Wallace-Vanlandingham House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One home on this year’s Azalea Festival home tour is a historic Wilmington bungalow that has been brought back to life.

Built more than 100 years ago, the Wallace-Vanlandingham House is at 1719 Wrightsville Avenue in Carolina Place.

- Advertisement -

History is seen throughout the entire home, like original hardwood floors, two double sided fire places, and vintage fixtures.

Delinda Harrelson has owned the home twice and says she wanted to restore it to keep the charm in this popular part of the city.

“People don’t have the vision to save them so it’s easier to tern down and rebuild and so we are loosing a lot of our charm and character when you do that,” Harrelson said. “So for me to be on the tour, it gives people the opportunity to see the befores and afters cause I will have pictures showing what the house was like and why we didn’t tear it down and why we lovingly restored it.”

The Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour is Saturday and Sunday.

Get tickets here.