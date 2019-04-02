2019 Azalea Garden Tour: Harbor Way Gardens

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Harbor Way Gardens in Wrightsville Beach features an acre of flowers, plants, trees and a salty breeze.

Located near the corner of Causeway Drive and Salisbury Street, the public park is the home of roses, wildflowers and plants for sustaining butterflies, bees and birds.

Harbor Way Gardens Committee Chairwoman Elise Running says Hurricane Florence took its toll on the grounds, but nearly a dozen women have put in a lot of hours to make it perfect again.

This is the first time they have been featured on the Azalea Garden Tour.

“We are really excited not only to featured the garden, but so proud of Harbor Island Garden Club and this is a real show place for the town of Wrightsville Beach,” Running said.

She says the gardens lost 20 trees during Florence. Volunteers recently planted a new live oak thanks to a donation from Oleander Company.

The Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour runs Friday through Sunday.