American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Wilmington International Airport Tuesday afternoon due to a smell of electrical fumes in the cockpit, according to FAA.

American Airlines says the commercial Airbus A321 plane carrying 178 passengers and a crew of six landed at ILM at 1:41 p.m.

The AA flight 809 was traveling from Philadelphia to Orlando.

The FAA says the aircraft reported a smell of electrical fumes in the cockpit. The crew deployed oxygen masks and requested to divert to ILM.

AA says once landed, the plane was taxied to a gate where a maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft.

No injuries were reported.

No word yet on how the airline will handle the stranded passengers.