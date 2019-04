WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at an abandoned apartment complex across from UNCW.

Wilmington Fire Department tweeted around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday that crews were actively fighting the fire at 608 South College Road.

1 of 2

- Advertisement -

WFD says expect heavy smoke in the area.

No word on the cause nor if anyone was injured.