Man convicted of killing great-aunt in Wilmington up for parole

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who has spent the last 25 years in prison for first degree murder and robbery is being considered for parole.

Elroy Mitchell, 52, was convicted in March of 1994 for killing Alberta Futch, his grandfather’s sister.

According to online documents, in August of 1992, when family members could not get in touch with Futch, 81, they went to her home and found her bound body in the bedroom. Money, a duffle bag, and a shoe box that contained cash were missing from the home.

An autopsy revealed Futch was beaten and strangled.

Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission is investigating the case for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. Mitchell was sentencing under previous sentencing guidelines.