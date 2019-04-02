Wilmington man guilty of multiple break-ins at former employer’s business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man considered a habitual felon who previously spent 10 years behind bars is going back to prison.

Dwight McKinsey Price, 52, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny for breaking into his former employer’s business and stealing property.

On June 27, June 29, and July 1 of 2018, Price was caught on video surveillance breaking into Total Car Care on North Kerr Avenue. Price stole money and other small items inside the business, and broke the window out of the door during the breaking and entering.

Price, who previously spent a decade in prison for convictions in Buncombe County including being a habitual felon, had worked for the business for five years before being let go in 2016.

Because of Price’s former employment with the business, he was easily identified.

Price was arrested by the New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office on July 1, 2018, shortly after breaking into the business.

Superior Court Judge Paul Quinn sentenced Price again as a habitual felon, ordering Price to serve up to 7 years in prison. The judge also ordered Price to pay restitution. Price’s prior convictions include breaking into coin operated machines, felony larceny, obstruction ofjustice, and multiple convictions out of Virginia.