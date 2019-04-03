Caregiver charged with involuntary manslaughter after Leland man dies

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been charged after an autopsy revealed the Leland man she was taking care of died from a drug overdose, according to officials.

On August 4, 2017, Leland Police say Buren Harrelson was found dead at his home in the Brunswick Point Apartment Homes in Leland. Police say Harrelson suffered from several physical handicaps and required a high level of care to perform daily activities. An autopsy determined Harrelson died from an overdose.

Police say Sarah Cameron was Harrelson’s caregiver at the time.

After a investigation by the Leland Police Department in close consultation with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury on Monday indicted Cameron on involuntary manslaughter, two counts of patient abuse and neglect, and several drug-related offenses.

Authorities say US Marshal Services arrested Cameron was arrested in Tampa, Florida around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.