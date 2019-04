Wilmington man accused of abandoning pet fish after eviction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is charged with animal cruelty for allegedly leaving his fish behind when he was evicted.

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Michael R. Hinson Wednesday morning.

Investigators say he was evicted from his home on Two Chopt Road on March 22. Three┬ádays later, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office went back to the home and found the fish in a dirty tank.

NHSO says it was taken to “The Fish Room” on Eastwood Road.

The Oscar fish had developed a parasitic disease called “Hole in the Head” due to its living conditions.

Hinson is charged with animal cruelty and abandonment of an animal. He is out on an unsecured bond.