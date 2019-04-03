Wilmington man accused of abandoning pet fish after eviction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is charged with animal cruelty for allegedly leaving his fish behind when he was evicted.

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Michael R. Hinson Wednesday morning.

Investigators say he was evicted from his home on Two Chopt Road on March 22. Three days later, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office went back to the home and found the fish in a dirty tank.

NHSO says it was taken to “The Fish Room” on Eastwood Road.

The Oscar fish had developed a parasitic disease called “Hole in the Head” due to its living conditions.

Hinson is charged with animal cruelty and abandonment of an animal. He is out on an unsecured bond.