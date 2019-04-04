James Bradley escapes death penalty in third murder conviction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County jury could not come to a decision as to whether James Bradley should be sentenced to death or spend life in prison for the murder of Elisha Tucker.

Instead, the judge declared a mistrial, which means Bradley will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It’s a sentence the district attorney’s office offered Bradley several times during the years and most recently during closing arguments, if he would tell them where Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk‘s body was located. He denied the offer every time.

Bradley was convicted in 2017 of killing Van Newkirk, but her body has never been found. Friday will mark five years since she was reported missing.

While investigators were searching for Van Newkirk, they found Tucker’s body buried in trash bags and wrapped in duct tape. Bradley was sentenced to between 30-37 years in prison for Van Newkirk’s murder.

Bradley previously spend two decades in prison for killing his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

