New Hanover man facing new charge after second dog shot

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man who appeared in court earlier this week on animal cruelty charges faces an additional charge, after his neighbor discovered another of their dogs had been shot with a BB gun.

Alex Christian Hollinger, 24, was originally charged Friday with four counts of animal cruelty after his neighbor’s dog died after being shot with a BB gun. An xray revealed four projectiles in the dog’s body.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hollinger’s neighbor took their surviving dog, Chloe, to the vet to also get checked out. That’s when an x-ray showed Chloe had also been shot once with a BB.

Hollinger was arrested and charged with a fifth felony for animal cruelty yesterday.

He received a $2,500 unsecured bond.