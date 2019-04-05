300 new jobs coming to long-shuttered Navassa plant

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Brunswick County after state and local leaders announced a New Jersey company will set up shop at a long-shuttered factory in Navassa.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced this afternoon that Pacon Manufacturing will bring 300 new to the old US Marine Plant on Quality Drive and invest $37 million. The factory closed in 2008.

Pacon’s CEO said the company makes wipes for cleaning and facial cleaners.

According to Pacon’s website, the company has served the medical marketplace since 1949. The company makes single-use surgical drapes, towels, dressings and tape strips for kit packers and manufacturers of custom procedure trays.

Gov. Cooper said the announcement officially calls for 299 jobs, but that he negotiated before the event to add one more for a total of 300.

The company’s move to Navassa has been rumored for months, but with few public details. It had been known as “Project Pavement.”

In January, Brunswick County commissioners voted to support a grant to help the business move to the old plant. Commissioners supported sending an application to the NC Department of Commerce for a Building Reuse grant in the amount of $700,000, with the county agreeing to provide $35,000.

A listing for the property said it includes more than 336,000 square feet on 60 acres with access to the Cape Fear River via a 140-foot dock and CSX rail service available. The property, with a list price of $8.5 million, has been shown as “under contract” for months.