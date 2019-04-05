UNCW students among alleged victims of ‘sextortion’ scam

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW students are among the alleged victims of a “sextortion” scam that targeted young women across the state.

Kevin Kerney, 32, of Davidson County, is in the New Hanover County Jail on extortion and cyberstalking charges. He’s accused of posing as an employee with a modeling agency in order to get revealing photos of women and extort their social media accounts.

UNC Greensboro Police were first alerted to the scam in January.

Wilmington Police say they have investigated one case, UNCW Police have investigated two.