Wilmington Police release identity of man shot and killed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the victim in Friday night’s deadly shooting.

Police say Willie Lynell Sellers, Jr., 27, was shot in the 1000 block of Emory Street around 10:30 p.m. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

ShotSpotter notified police about the shooting.

Investigators say this homicide was gang related and is the second homicide of 2019.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.