WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT says work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will continue as planned.

The full weekend closures ended last month.

A DOT spokeswoman told WWAY nightly closures will continue Sundays through Wednesdays with the bridge closing at 9 p.m. and reopening at 5 a.m.

DOT says those closures should end before Memorial Day weekend.