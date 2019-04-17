NHSO: Woman lured to home, attacked, nearly set on fire

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people face charges after a woman was allegedly attacked in a home on Sidbury Road.

Christopher Scott Farmer, 31, is charged with felony conspiracy and Muriel Hansley, 33, is charged with kidnapping and malicious use of explosive with injury.

Lt. Jerry Brewer, with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, says it happened on Tuesday night when Farmer lured the victim over to his house to give her money for a hotel room.

Brewer said when she got there, Hansley, who is the mother of Farmer’s child, had ‘beef’ with the victim and attacked her. Brewer said a couple of other girls were there and helped beat up the victim. The victim was also pepper sprayed and they tried to set her hair on fire.

The victim got away and went to Cape Fear Hospital.

The alleged assault is still under investigation.

Farmer is being held under a $250,000 bond. Hansley’s bond is set at $150,000.