Police investigating possible break-in at West Brunswick High

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department is investigating a break-in at West Brunswick High School

According to a report from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, a window was busted in the front office and several lights were on. Most of the damage was to the front office area. This happened in overnight.

The sheriff’s office is assisting the Shallotte Police Department with the investigation.

Brunswick County Schools spokesman Daniel Seamans said the break-in and vandalism occurred last night.

Right now, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating.

Seamans said all students are safe and as soon as the investigation is complete, classes will resume normal schedules.