‘Swamp Thing’ to shut down production early

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The locally filmed television series “Swamp Thing” has found itself bogged down by some unexpected news.

The currently in-production project is being shut down earlier than expected as its producer, Warner Bros., evaluates the future of its DC Universe streaming service, on which the series was scheduled to premiere May 31, according to several sources within the local industry.

Local crew members were notified of the unexpected development Tuesday night, and were told the project would wrap production on episode 10 and then halt as writers and producers rewrite an ending. Initially, the show was scheduled to film 13 episodes through May.

It is unclear when that new ending would be shot in Wilmington, though several more days of reshoots for previously filmed episodes are expected.

