VIDEO: Women rescued from rip current at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — It’s spring break and many people were out on the area beaches Wednesday to enjoy the beautiful weather, but one trip to the coast almost turned deadly.

A dip in the ocean went awry for a few young women at Fort Fisher.

- Advertisement -

Officials say they were on an inner tube and got stuck in the rip current around 2:45 p.m.

A witness on the beach caught the scary moments on camera and shared that video with WWAY.

In the video, you can see a few Good Samaritans try to help, but then they also got sucked in.

Related Article: Celebrating Independence Day on Pleasure Island

Eventually, a witness called 911 and a park ranger rushed to their aid.

Between the ranger and those Samaritans, everyone managed to get out safe and with no injuries.