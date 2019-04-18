Brunswick County Schools cancels classes on day of teacher rally

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools will be closed for all students the day of a planned teacher rally in Raleigh.

According to a news release, the district has canceled classes for May 1.

“Due to the number of teachers who have taken leave on this day and the inability to provide the number of substitutes necessary for normal operations, we cannot ensure sufficient instruction or supervision for our students on May 1,” the district said in a news release. “While we fully support teacher rights, Brunswick County was impacted by Hurricane Florence far greater than many of the school systems across the state who have educators taking part in the events. This will ultimately be a 20th and 23rd (Bolivia/Town Creek) day of missed instruction for Brunswick County students.”

It’s the second year in a row the county has had to cancel classes on the same day as a teacher rally sponsored by the NC Association of Educators in Raleigh. The district says May 1 will now be an optional, non-instructional workday for all staff.

Brunswick County is the first district in southeastern North Carolina to announce it will cancel classes May 1.

Earlier this week, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson told WWAY he supports teachers, but wishes they could find a day to hold the rally when students are not in class.